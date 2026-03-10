How To Score Tickets To Kanye West's LA Show & His Other 2026 Tour Dates

Source: HECTOR RETAMAL / Getty

Now that Kanye West is fully immersed in his apology tour, he’s ready to do the one thing his fans possibly love more than new music: perform.

West has announced that he’s scheduling a concert at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium for a one-night-only concert on Friday, April 3.

A site has gone live for tickets, at tour.yeezy.com, with fans having to preorder his forthcoming album Bully, for a chance to see the show, free of charge.

“SIGN UP AND PRE-SAVE BULLY TO COMPLETE YOUR PRE-REGISTRATION TO SEE YE LIVE IN USA,” the site reads. “A FEW LUCKY PRE-REGISTRANTS WILL BE SELECTED TO RECEIVE FREE TICKETS.”

General admission sales for the LA show began at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, March 10.

West has been teasing the release of his 12th studio album, Bully, for years, with the much-delayed album now scheduled for March 20. After that, Ye’s going on the road with his first stop in New Delhi, and after the LA show, he’ll be heading to Istanbul, Arnhem, Marseille, Reggio Emilia, and Madrid.

See the dates below:

Source: Ye / YEEZY

It marks his first show in Los Angeles since he teamed with Drake for the Free Larry Hoover show in 2021.

But Ye has been getting back into his live performance bag after two back-to-back shows in Mexico at Monumental Plaza de Toros, which holds more than 40,000 people.

The Chicago-born rapper’s energy going back into music comes after his latest apology —days before the Mexico shows—for his long list of antisemitic comments, as well as countless other rants laced with hate.

He blamed that rhetoric on his 2001 car accident and not receiving a proper diagnosis earlier.

“Comprehensive scans were not done, neurological exams were limited, and the possibility of a frontal-lobe injury was never raised,” Ye wrote. “It wasn’t properly diagnosed until 2023. That medical oversight caused serious damage to my mental health and led to my bipolar type 1 diagnosis.”

See if social media is excited for Ye’s return to the stage below.