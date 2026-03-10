Source: radio / Digital

Charlotte will soon welcome one of the biggest events in gospel music. City leaders announced Tuesday that the Queen City will host the 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, one of the most influential celebrations in the genre.

The ceremony will be taped live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

Don Jackson, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Central City Productions and founder of the Stellar Network, said Charlotte was chosen because of its strong faith community, vibrant culture and growing national profile.

Several local leaders also spoke during the event, including Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Charlotte City Council member Malcolm Graham, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority CEO Steve Bagwell, and Charlotte Center City Partners President and CEO Michael Smith.

Source: radio / Digital

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The announcement came during a press conference that featured live gospel performances from Jekalyn Carr and Charlotte’s own John P. Kee & The New Life Community Choir.

Leading up to the show, the city will host Stellar Plus Week from Aug. 12 through Aug. 14, a multi-day celebration. The week will feature events including master classes, soundstages, fashion shows, comedy showcases and other fan experiences centered around the awards.

The Stellar Gospel Music Awards, established in 1985, air nationwide on networks including BET, Bounce TV and the Stellar Network.

Charlotte to Host 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards was originally published on praisecharlotte.com