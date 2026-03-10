Kendrick Sampson R&B Jam

Source: @LuvByDre / De’Andre Silas

When Kendrick Sampson isn’t appearing in some of your favorite movies or TV shows, he’s busy building his nonprofit, BLD PWR (Build Power), which not only fosters community but also ensures everyone has a good time.

So with the proud Houstonian actor celebrating his birthday, you know he has to pull out all the stops and throw a proper get-together for his annual Who All Gon’ Be There (WAGBT) bash.

“When we lean into joy, it’s a release, a reminder, and a reunion with our freest selves,” Sampson told CASSIUSLife ahead of last year’s event. “It’s about building spaces where we can breathe, laugh, and celebrate our power—not just spaces of struggle. That’s what WAGBT is about.”

WAGBT is done in collaboration with an R&B Jam, known as The Session, which is a monthly event —equipped with hookah and drinks— masterminded by Isaiah Parks that features certified singers crooning out hit after hit.

This year’s Who All Gon’ Be There (WAGBT) x The Session R&B Jam goes down this Friday, March 13, at Houston’s Tribeca venue. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the party kicking off at 8 pm.

Grab your tickets, starting at $30, here. With proceeds going to the continued cultivation of BLD PWR, and continuing to influence change through safe spaces, which are the building blocks of the organization.

“I started BLD PWR to give radical changemakers a place to belong—building solid, grounded relationships between grassroots movements and the entertainment industry,” Sampson tells CASSIUSLife. “We wanted to create a safe space where we could navigate the messiness of community-building, work through our differences, and create new art and pop culture movements that support true freedom and health.”

To support BLD PWR, donate directly at www.bldpwr.com/donate.

This support helps fund:

• Community organizing initiatives

• Programs for Black storytellers and filmmakers

• Grassroots movement-building

• Activism, education, and leadership development

Your contributions fuel real change, ensuring that art, storytelling, and activism remain powerful tools for liberation.

