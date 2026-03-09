Source: Scott Olson / Getty

The passing of Rev. Jesse Jackson after an extended bout with progressive supranuclear palsy still has the civil rights community and the world at large mourning. Saturday, Jackson’s son, Jesse Jackson Jr., took the stage at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters in Chicago to talk about his daddy and those who talk about his daddy.

According to Yahoo! News, Jackson Jr. wanted it to be known that Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden, all of whom spoke at the public memorial, were not as familiar with his father as they purported…

“Yesterday I listened for several hours of three United States presidents who do not know Jesse Jackson,” he said on Saturday. Jackson Jr. continued, “He maintained a tense relationship with the political order, not because the presidents were White or Black, but the demands of our message, the demands of speaking for the least of these — those who are disinherited, the damned, the dispossessed, the disrespected — demanded not Democratic or Republican solutions, but demanded a consistent, prophetic voice that at no point in time sold us out as a people.”

He continued via CBS News:

“He would have stood against the war in the Gaza. He would have been fighting for the Affordable Care Act. He would be fighting to save the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and challenging the Supreme Court to render a decision in the Clay decision that would strengthen the Congressional Black Caucus and not undermine it.”

We have no doubt that Jackson Jr. and his family are greiving but even in the midst of grief, you might need to get some straightenin’ and he was certain up to the task.

“I am somebodyness is what Jesse Jackson is known for, not the ’84 and ’88 campaign and voter registration. Jesse Jackson’s greatest contribution is not political. It is psychological. Negro, you are better off today than you were when you met this Negro!” Tell us how you really feel then!

