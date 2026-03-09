Update: Tasha K Launches GoFundMe To Raise $3.5 Million She Owes Cardi B, Says Her 'Only' Birthday Wish Is To Beat Bankruptcy

Tasha K faces $3.5M debt to Cardi B after losing defamation lawsuit, seeks donations to pay it off

Blogger launches GoFundMe, Kickstarter, and other initiatives to generate income and pay the judgment

Cardi B's legal team demands more financial records from Tasha K to ensure repayment agreement is followed

Tasha K is trying to tap into different sources of income to pay Cardi B the millions she’s owed.

The blogger and YouTuber has launched a GoFundMe to raise money, hoping to pay Cardi B the $3.5 million she owes after their legal dispute.

Tasha—whose real name is LaTasha Kebe—recently launched a fundraising campaign, asking her supporters to contribute as she worked to pay off the judgment tied to Cardi B’s successful defamation lawsuit. This comes after the rapper demanded that Tasha K produce records relating to her income from YouTube and other social media accounts as part of her bankruptcy case in Florida.

Kebe announced the fundraiser on X, explaining that she still owes a large portion of the original court judgment. After winning her defamation case against the blogger in 2022, Cardi B was awarded $3.9 million in damages, and according to the latest update from Tasha, about $3.5 million remains unpaid.

As the Invasion of Privacy rapper continues to follow up on these funds, the blogger has begun collecting donations through several platforms. The GoFundMe campaign asks her supporters to contribute to the ongoing effort as she works through the court-approved payment process. She let her supporters know that her “birthday wish” was to get out of bankruptcy as she pleaded for donations on multiple platforms.

The blogger also revealed plans for additional ways to generate income, one of which includes a project on Kickstarter that will offer merchandise such as wine glasses and other branded items for supporters who donate. She also promotes birthday events and other ventures that could help bring in revenue.

While recent celebrity GoFundMes have made headlines for raising shocking amounts of money, the same can’t be said for Kebe. Within the first day, the blogger reported raising about $10,000 combined from CashApp, Venmo and the GoFundMe campaign—a small portion of the millions she owes.

The legal dispute between Tasha K and Cardi B dates back many years. The rapper first filed a defamation lawsuit in 2019, accusing the blogger of spreading false statements about her personal life and health. The allegations touched on several sensitive topics including sexually transmitted diseases, drug use, criminal behavior and accusations involving her marriage to Offset.

Cardi B argued not only that the claims were untrue, but that they were damaging to her reputation, and, after a lengthy legal process, the court ruled in her favor.

While the court judgment was issued in 2022, the financial process has been stretched out through repayment plans as Tasha insists she can’t pay the full amount. As BOSSIP previously reported, Cardi B’s legal team recently asked a bankruptcy court in Florida to require additional financial records from the blogger.

This request aims to confirm that all assets are properly disclosed and that the terms of the payment agreement are being followed. As part of the arrangement, both sides must provide updates as the debt is gradually paid. Tasha K has stated that she intends to contribute about $20,000 from her own funds each month, with hopes of covering at least $200,000 total throughout the year.

