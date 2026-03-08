Legacy Of Hope: Barack Obama & Kamala Harris Honor The Life Of Rev. Jesse Jackson At Funeral

Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Kamala Harris honored the life of civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson, reflecting on the current political climate. Speaking at the funeral, their remarks were an opportunity to remember the legacy of a man whose activism reshaped American politics.

Source: Earl Gibson III/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

According to ABC News, thousands gathered Friday at the House of Hope church in Chicago for a public Celebration of Life service honoring Jackson, who died Feb. 17 at age 86 after years of declining health.

The service brought together a wide range of political figures and civil rights leaders, including former Presidents Joe Biden and Bill Clinton, as well as clergy members, community organizers and longtime allies who worked alongside Jackson during decades of advocacy.

But beyond the tributes to Jackson’s life, the speeches delivered by Obama and Harris also reflected broader concerns about the current political environment.

Obama Warns Of A Political Climate Where “It Can Be Hard To Hope”

According to ABC News, Obama told attendees that Jackson’s lifelong message of hope feels especially urgent during a moment marked by political division and democratic tension.

“We are living in a time when it can be hard to hope,” Obama said during the service.

Obama described a political environment in which Americans are increasingly confronted with attacks on democratic norms and institutions.

“Each day we wake up to some new assault on our democratic institutions, another setback to the idea of the rule of law, an offense to common decency,” he said.

The former president also warned that the country is experiencing growing social division fueled by rhetoric from political leadership.

“Each day, we’re told by those in high office to fear each other and to turn on each other, and that some Americans count more than others, and that some don’t even count at all,” Obama said.

According to the New York Post, Obama did not mention President Donald Trump by name, but the comments were widely interpreted as criticism of the current political climate.

Despite the sobering tone, Obama framed Jackson’s legacy as a reminder that activism and moral courage remain essential.

“This man, Rev. Jesse Louis Jackson, inspires us to take a harder path,” Obama said. “His voice calls on each of us to be heralds of change.”

Harris Reflects On Jackson’s Role In Today’s Political Moment

Harris also used her remarks to reflect on Jackson’s influence and the current political environment.

According to the New York Post, Harris told the crowd that many of today’s political challenges were not entirely unexpected.

“Let me just say I predicted a lot about what’s happening right now,” Harris said to applause. “I’m not into saying I told you so but we did see it coming.”

However, Harris also acknowledged the absence of a leader she believes would have helped guide the nation through the current moment.

“What I did not predict is that we would not have Jesse Jackson with us right now to help us get through this,” she said.

According to ABC News, Harris also credited Jackson with building a political coalition that reshaped the Democratic Party and connected multiple civil rights movements.

“Jackson reminded us that the many fights for freedom are interconnected,” she said.

A Civil Rights Legacy That Shaped American Politics

Jackson rose to national prominence as a close ally of Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movement before becoming a national political figure in his own right.

Jackson ran for president in 1984 and 1988 and helped build what became known as the Rainbow Coalition, a political movement that mobilized Black voters and progressive groups across the country.

Obama credited those campaigns with helping expand the political possibilities for future generations of Black leaders.

“He paved the road for so many others to follow,” Obama said.

Reflecting on his own presidential journey, Obama said Jackson’s influence helped make it possible for “a young Black senator from Chicago’s South Side” to eventually be taken seriously as a candidate for the presidency.

For many, Jackson’s life represented not only a chapter of civil rights history but a challenge for the next generation of leaders to continue the work he began.

Legacy Of Hope: Barack Obama & Kamala Harris Honor The Life Of Rev. Jesse Jackson At Funeral was originally published on bossip.com