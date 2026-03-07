'Power' Play! 50 Cent Disses T.I. & Tiny On 'Power: Origins' Theme, Threatens They'll Need 'Crisis PR' For Documentary On Assault Allegations

The long-standing cold war between New York’s 50 Cent and Atlanta’s T.I. has officially turned into a hate campaign. On Friday, 50 Cent proved once again that he is the undisputed king of being petty. Using the release of his latest television theme song to he launched a calculated verbal attack. 50 Cent’s diss, featured on the theme for the new spin-off Power: Origins, doesn’t just target T.I. It also takes aim at his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and their children, reigniting a feud that dates back nearly two decades.

Source: Gilbert Flores/Paras Griffin

In the new track, which features Leon Thomas, 50 Cent returns to his gritty roots to deliver lines that many fans interpreted as a direct shot at the Harris family’s ongoing legal troubles.

“I’m back on my dope boy grammar / Your daddy made your mama eat every box in Atlanta,” 50 raps, a line many believe is a dig at T.I.’s son, King Harris. The lyrics continue, “Freak s**t, peep s**t / Keep s**t, on the low / But everybody know.”

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

To ensure there was no confusion about the target, 50 Cent shared a video of the theme alongside a picture of T.I. and Tiny. His caption was a chilling warning: “They are gonna learn to leave me alone.” This latest move comes after T.I. spent much of the early 2020s publicly provoking 50 Cent into a Verzuz battle. 50 famously ignored the challenge while choosing instead to attack Tip’s character and family on social media.

50 Cent’s Diss Comes After He Suggests Producing A Doc About The Couple

Even more threatening than the music is 50 Cent’s recent pivot into investigative content. Following the massive success of his Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which explored the sexual assault allegations against Diddy. 50 has suggested that T.I. and Tiny are next on his list. The Harris couple has been accused by over 30 women and one man of a pattern of drugging, kidnapping, and sexual assault, which they have vehemently denied.

50 Cent leaned into this narrative in a now-deleted Instagram post, sharing a headline about a potential docuseries focused on these allegations.

“Remember how quiet I got before the Diddy doc, Dame thought I wasn’t coming,” he wrote, addressing T.I. directly. “I hope this doesn’t mess up your promo tour they’re gonna ask about your 20 sexual assault cases. You might want to talk to a crisis PR person.”

As BOSSIP previously reported, the beef took a dark turn earlier this year when T.I.’s son, King Harris, entered the fray. Proving the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to “trolling,” King went live with a profanity-laced rant that targeted 50 Cent’s late mother, Sabrina Jackson, who died when the rapper was only eight years old. King’s rhetoric was brutal, shouting, “Your mama dead as f**k, go dig her up.” He later wore a T-shirt featuring Sabrina Jackson’s face—a move that even T.I. admitted went too far.

In an interview on The Ebro Show, T.I. addressed his sons’ involvement. “I ain’t got nothing to do with—everybody moving on their own accord,” he stated. While he expressed pride in his family standing together, he admitted he told King to take a step back after the shirt incident. “I’m big on treating people the way I want to be treated… So I don’t want to see my children doing others [like that].”

The friction between the two rappers shows no signs of cooling. 50 Cent’s diss on the Power: Origins theme is just the latest volley in the war.



'Power' Play! 50 Cent Disses T.I. & Tiny On 'Power: Origins' Theme, Threatens They'll Need 'Crisis PR' For Documentary On Assault Allegations was originally published on bossip.com