Family Feud: Nicki Minaj’s Sister Ming Responds To Barb Backlash After Attending Cardi B’s Concert ‘And Having So Much Fun’

The beef between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj is seemingly never-ending, and now, a sibling has entered the (concert) chat.

Cardi has been playing sold-out shows across North America on her Little Miss Drama Tour since last month, bringing out surprise guests and huge stars at every stop along the way. The tour is getting so much love, even a family member of Cardi’s longtime nemesis, Nicki Minaj, had to see what all of the hype was about.

Fans were shocked to see Nicki’s half-sister, Ming Luanli, attend Cardi B’s Houston concert on Wednesday night. But, according to Ming, her attendance means nothing in terms of the ongoing drama.

She posted several photos of herself heading to Cardi B’s on her Instagram Story, along with a caption about how “sides” don’t matter.

“Pick a side? No side,” Ming wrote over a photo. “Who said you can’t love both?” She continued, “Y’all just want a drama…At the end of the day, we all grown, and some of the drama and whatever is not finna matter in the future.”

Ming went on to defend her decision even further in Instagram comments, replying to one critic and writing: “babe my own sister called me a ‘clown’ and a ‘mooch’ and yall still support, couldn’t even tell yall who her real daddy was.”

“Pleaseeeee I post what I want and yall choose to take offense for what,” she continued, “for a woman who wouldn’t even p*ss in a bucket if u was thirsty.”

She even posted a parody apology video for attending the show, issuing a fake apology for “being there and having so much fun.”

“We didn’t know it was bad to be where we was being celebrated and not tolerated!🫠 so much love in the air didn’t even know,” she wrote in her caption, tripling down on her decision.

Nicki and Cardi have been in a bitter feud since 2017, and while it’s not exactly clear what started it, Minaj has a history of turning on fellow female rappers after they reach a certain level of success. Their back-and-forth escalated in 2018 when they got into a physical altercation at the Met Gala.

Every so often, the pair reminds us that they don’t like one another. In recent months, that’s been made clear, once again, amid Nicki’s strong allegiance to Donald Trump and his administration. Cardi has been an outspoken critic of Trump throughout his presidency, and recently got into an online spat with a Trump advisor who tried to drag her into more Nicki drama.

