Diggs’ Mom Seen at Cardi B Concert After Breakup Rumors

Reports of a possible split between Cardi B and NFL star Stefon Diggs took an unexpected turn this week after Diggs’ mother was spotted attending the rapper’s concert, sparking fresh conversation across social media.

Fans online quickly reacted after videos surfaced showing Diggs’ mom enjoying the show from the crowd while Cardi B performed some of her biggest hits. The appearance raised eyebrows because it came shortly after circulating rumors that the Grammy-winning rapper had reportedly ended her relationship with the Buffalo Bills wide receiver.

Neither Cardi B nor Diggs has publicly addressed the breakup rumors, but the sighting fueled speculation among fans who joked online that the family support might still be intact despite the gossip.

Social media users also turned the moment into memes, with many captioning the scene “He broke, I’m up,” referencing the idea that Cardi B is thriving regardless of relationship headlines.

For now, the moment remains another viral chapter in the ever-unpredictable intersection of hip-hop culture and pro sports.