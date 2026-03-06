Diamonds are forever for Lil Uzi Vert

Source: CFP / Getty

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert says the famous pink diamond once embedded in his forehead could soon make a comeback.

The Philadelphia-born artist recently revealed that the $24 million pink diamond piercing that sparked viral headlines in 2021 may return as part of his signature look. Uzi originally had the rare diamond implanted in his forehead after years of saving up to purchase the stone, calling it one of the most valuable items he owns.

The piercing quickly became one of the most talked-about moments in hip-hop fashion, drawing both fascination and criticism across social media and the music industry. The rapper later removed the diamond following concerns about safety and reports that it had loosened during a performance.

Now, Uzi says fans shouldn’t be surprised if the diamond makes another appearance.

Known for pushing boundaries in music and style, the rapper hinted that bringing back the flashy accessory would be another way to keep his image bold, unpredictable and unforgettable in hip-hop culture.