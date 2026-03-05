Early Voter Turnout Surges Across Mecklenburg County

Source: Daniel Ingelhart / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Early voter turnout is climbing across Mecklenburg County, with election officials reporting a steady increase in ballots cast ahead of Election Day. Data released this week shows more residents taking advantage of early voting sites, reflecting heightened civic engagement across the county.

The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections says several polling locations have seen consistent lines during peak hours, particularly in the evenings and over the weekend. Officials attribute the boost to expanded access, community outreach efforts, and growing public interest in local and statewide races.

Voters cited convenience and unpredictable schedules as key reasons for casting ballots early. Many said avoiding long Election Day lines and ensuring their voices are heard were top priorities.

County leaders encourage eligible residents to confirm polling site hours and bring proper identification if required. Early voting will continue through the designated period before polls close and officials begin final preparations for Election Day.