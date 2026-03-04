Importers Sue For Refunds After SCOTUS Strikes Down Trump Tariffs

Source: Al Drago / Getty

Last month, we reported that the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s tariff agenda as unconstitutional and unlawful, as a result of Trump being unable to get it through his thick, spray tan-abused head that the president doesn’t just get to assume authority granted to Congress. Well, now, the U.S. businesses and trade groups that lost money over Trump’s idiotic tariff tyranny — despite his repeated claims that the foreign nations he imposed the tariffs on would be the ones getting taxed — want their money back, so the White House is facing thousands of lawsuits as the administration attempts to stall paying out those refunds.

From Politico:

In the immediate aftermath of the Feb. 20 ruling, major trade groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce called for “swift” and “seamless” refunds of more than $130 billion in duties collected during the president’s second term. The administration, however, is working to slow them down — on Monday, an appeals court denied its request to delay refund proceedings until around June — while privately weighing options to delay refunds indefinitely. According to court filings and half a dozen trade and customs experts, more than 2,000 refund-related cases are now pending at the New York-based U.S. Court of International Trade — a number that has grown by dozens since the Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s global duties imposed under a 1977 emergency law. Trade attorneys say they’re fielding a surge of calls from companies racing to take legal action to keep their refund claims from expiring.

Between the Trump administration’s economic policies, its mass deportation agenda, its military actions, its failed attempts at lawfare, and its handling of the Epstein files, it’s just becoming increasingly difficult to identify even a single major MAGA policy that hasn’t completely backfired on the executive branch and blown up in Trump’s face.

As for the mess Trump’s tariff tantrums have caused himself as well as companies across the U.S., trade lawyers and policy experts are warning that the thousands of lawsuits that are already pending could just be the beginning if the courts and administration don’t lay out a general refund process for all importers, forcing those business to overwhelm the trade court with new legal battles that could be fought for years to come.

“There could be hundreds of thousands of suits,” said Rick Woldenberg, CEO of Learning Resources and hand2mind, one of the many plaintiffs in the case that resulted in last month’s Supreme Court ruling. “It would be pretty dumb to set up circumstances where they cause the Court of International Trade to be basically hobbled — brought to its knees by hundreds of thousands of pointless lawsuits — all to try and get back money that the Supreme Court says we have a right to.”

It’s almost as if the most woefully unqualified administration in recent U.S. history is proving to be woefully unqualified.

Go figure.

