When most people use the term “Black music,” they’re generally referring to hip-hop, R&B and jazz for the most part. However, you might be surprised to discover just how far-reaching our culture goes when it comes to the wide spectrum of music genres.

Let’s take punk rock, for example. Some names that come to mind when considering the purveyors of “amps-meet-angst” might include Dead Kennedys, blink-182, Green Day and Black Flag just to get you started. However, despite the name of the latter and the presence of late great drummer D. H. Peligro in the former, none of the musicians in those aforementioned bands look anything like the pioneers who actually paved the way for rock music to even exist.

However, that may soon change in 2026 with the rise of punk band The Paradox. Making a name for themselves by way of Atlanta, the melanated quartet garnered widespread attention recently following a social media shoutout for Black History Month to celebrate becoming the first all-Black band to reach the top of a Billboard Alternative chart. Their viral 2025 banger, “Get The Message,” has been gaining traction since arriving last summer on their debut EP titled NSFW.

A first for the charts indeed, but the history of Black alternative music is one that reaches far back with timeless hits by the pioneers. The term “rock n’ roll” can actually be credited as far back to 1922 with blues singer Trixie Smith and her song “My Man Rocks Me (With One Steady Roll).” By the early 1950s, a sound was forming behind the term with the combined elements of high-paced tempo, palpitating rhythm, soulful vocals and distorted guitar all being borrowed from blues and soul and repackaged as “rock n’ roll” for the general market (read: a white audience).

As we watch and pray for the young fellas of The Paradox to reach even greater heights in the punk rock realm, we had to take a minute and reflect back on the pioneers who made it all possible. You’ll see how it all came about in the ’50s with the likes of Little Richard, often credited as the “Architect of Rock and Roll,” and the legendary godfather himself, James Brown. As the roll fell off and things simply became rock in the late 1960s, Jimi Hendrix makes his entrance into the game and becomes arguably the genre’s most influential figure, regardless of race, with the only other artist on his level being the eternal “Queen of Rock n’ Roll” herself, Tina Turner. Moving into the 1980s made for a range of Black alternative music from all aspects, be it more aggressive in the vain of Bad Brains or on the eclectic side closer to Prince and Lenny Kravitz.

It’s become way more of a mixing pot from the 1990s to now, but it never hurts to remember our roots.

As you check out The Paradox’s nostalgia-filled banger titled “Bender” featuring blink-182’s Travis Barker, keep scrolling for a look at the many Black kings and queens who paved the way for Black alternative music in general:

James Brown