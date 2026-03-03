Free Rides, Full Voice: CATS Drives Charlotte Voters to the Polls on Primary Day

Source: John Coletti / Getty





CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — In Charlotte, the wheels of democracy are rolling — and this time they’re free. On Primary Election Day Tuesday, March 3, the Charlotte Area Transit System is putting the power of mobility in the people’s hands by offering fare-free rides to polling locations across the Queen City region. (WCCB Charlotte)



No cash. No ticket. No stress. Whether you’re hopping on the bus, light rail, or streetcar, CATS is making sure every voice that wants to be heard can get to the booth to make it count. (Charlotte NC)



For voters who’ve felt the struggle to make it to the polls — whether it’s work, family, or gas money standing in the way — this is more than transit: it’s access. It’s empowerment. It’s community lifting community up. Riders can download the CATS-Pass app to plan their route and track their ride in real time — all without tapping a fare. (WCCB Charlotte)



Local leaders say the initiative is designed to break down barriers and boost turnout, especially in neighborhoods where transportation has been a hurdle. On Primary Day, every seat on a CATS route isn’t just a ride — it’s a step toward making every voice in Charlotte heard at the ballot box. (Charlotte NC)

