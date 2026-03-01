NAACP Image Awards: Delroy Lindo & Michael B. Jordan Receive Standing Ovation After BAFTAs N-Word Incident, MBJ Says 'I Love Being Black'



“Don’t worry, we got it!”

That was the mood inside the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, where the audience gave a sweeping standing ovation to Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan at the 57th NAACP Image Awards, in the wake of the N-word being hurled at them at the BAFTAs.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for BET

Before presenting the first award of the evening, Regina Hall paused the Deon Cole-hosted ceremony and turned her attention to the audience, acknowledging the Sinners stars’ attendance.

“Take a moment for the two kings in the audience,” she said, pointing out Jordan and Lindo seated in the front rows.

Then, directly to the actors, she added:

“I just send you so much love for your class.”

Later, Lindo joined Sinners director Ryan Coogler onstage to present an award and officially acknowledged the BAFTAs incident on-camera.

“I’d just like to officially say, I appreciate, we appreciate all the support and love we have been shown in the aftermath of what happened last weekend. It means a lot to us,” said Lindo, likening it to a “classic case of something that could be very negative becoming very positive.”

Michael B. Jordan later hit the stage to accept the trophy for Entertainer of the Year and celebrated his Blackness.

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

After beating out the likes of Teyana Taylor and Cynthia Erivo for the top honor, he spoke candidly about what the Image Awards have meant to him over the years.

“I always love being here,” he began, calling the night “a reunion of sorts” and recalling coming out from New Jersey during the summers to a space where he “always felt encouraged” and “celebrated and nourished.”

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for BET

He also dedicated the award to his late Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman.

“Honestly, I got to dedicate this award to Chadwick Boseman, my brother,” he said, noting that “our time here on this planet is short.”

Before closing, he thanked his team and family for helping him “keep going and keep being solid as best I could,” ad he added a perfect Black History Month reflection.

“I love being Black. I love y’all.”

We love you too, MBJ!

