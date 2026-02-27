Jonathan Majors Returns To Acting In A Ben Shapiro-Produced Movie, Social Media Has Thoughts

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Jonathan Majors is full steam ahead with getting his movie career back on track.

Deadline reports that the actor has not only landed a new role, but shooting has already started in South Carolina.

The title, plot, and any other details haven’t been revealed just yet, but we do know that it will “be in the vein of ’80s and ’90s action movies Red Dawn and Toy Soldiers, which were both about groups of teenage boys who had to band together to defeat invading enemies.”

The screenplay was written by Kyle Rankin, with right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro and Dallas Sonnier as producers for conservative imprints The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend. Travis Mills, Lillian Campbell, and Sydney Aucreman have also signed on as producers.

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In the early 2020s, Majors’ career was just starting to take off with roles in Da 5 Bloods, Creed III, and as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But in March 2023, it all came crashing down when cops were called to his New York apartment after a domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

He ended up getting charged with assault, attempted assault, aggravated harassment, and harassment in a he-said-she-said battle that included video evidence that supported his side of the story. But the saga wrapped up with a guilty verdict for reckless assault in the third degree and harassment. Disney cut ties with him, and his roles, like starring opposite Michael B. Jordan in Sinners and as Dennis Rodman in 48 Hours in Las Vegas, were nixed.

The last few years, he’s spent repairing his image, found love in his new wife, Meagan Good, and now he’s prepared to find his way back on set as studios may start to warm up to him again.

He even credits her with helping him reset during this trying time.

“She was curious about me, and she was curious about the situation, and she helped, she helped rebuild me,” he said. “She constantly helps rebuild, you know what I mean? I’m only here because of my Lord and Savior and my wife.”

See social media’s reaction to Majors shooting his first movie since his legal issues below.