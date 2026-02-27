What Is Bohemian Grove? Men's Only Secret Society For Ultra-Elite

The club has been accused of hosting high-level political and economic discussions, including on tax policy.

Source: A screenshot from ‘ We Uncovered The Most Infamous Secret Society: And The Truth Is Shocking’/ More Perfect Union YouTube

Online intrigue is growing around the secretive fraternity known as Bohemian Grove after an alleged membership roster surfaced, offering what many claim is a rare glimpse inside one of the world’s most exclusive circles.

Per the New York Post, the alleged list — uncovered by investigative journalist Dan Boguslaw — purports to reveal more than 2,000 members, including business leaders, entertainers, politicians and other wealthy figures. According to the document, members are organized into “camps” with cryptic names such as “Rough ‘n Ready,” “Pink Onion,” and “Lost Angels.” One club member has reportedly confirmed the roster, though other sources have not independently verified it.

What is Bohemian Grove?

Bohemian Grove operates on a secluded 2,700-acre property in Monte Rio, California, in Sonoma County’s redwood forest. The site hosts a two-week annual summer retreat organized by the Bohemian Club, a men-only social organization founded in 1872. In addition to the forest encampment, the club maintains a clubhouse in San Francisco.

Names appearing on the alleged list include Paul Pelosi, Jimmy Buffett, Charles Koch, Conan O’Brien, Clarence Thomas, Michael Bloomberg and Eric Schmidt.

A spokesperson for the Bohemian Club has stated that the organization does not maintain public membership lists, citing its longstanding culture of privacy.

Originally formed as a gathering place for writers and artists, the club gradually expanded to include prominent business people, military leaders and public officials. Over the decades, it has attracted persistent rumors and conspiracy theories portraying it as a shadowy power network influencing government and industry.

In a recent mini-documentary published on Feb. 24, Boguslaw and the news outlet More Perfect Union alleged that the club has served as a backdrop for high-level political and economic discussions, including conversations on capital gains tax and Social Security policy during the administration of former President Ronald Reagan.

They’re known for performing their “Cremation of Care” ceremony.

Among its most well-known traditions is the “Cremation of Care” ceremony. The Cremation of Care is an annual ritual production written, produced and performed by and for members of the Bohemian Club. It is staged at the Bohemian Grove near Monte Rio, California, reportedly before a 40-foot owl statue beside a small artificial lake surrounded by old-growth redwoods.

The performance, held on the first night of the annual encampment, is described as an allegorical farewell to the stresses of public life, symbolically casting off worldly worries, anxieties and professional burdens so members can fully enjoy the retreat. Critics, however, have characterized the ritual as cult-like and secretive.

Despite renewed attention and speculation, the Bohemian Club continues to publicly stress its role as a private social organization, one that, according to its representatives, does not circulate official membership lists. But only time will tell.

