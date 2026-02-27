RHOP Reunion Preview: Wendy Addresses 67 Credit Cards & 'Pam Oliver' Alias Allegations, Claims Karen Called Her Mother A 'Witch'

No ma’am, Pam! During Part 3 of The RHOP reunion airing March 1, Dr. Wendy Osefo is firmly denying allegations that she and her “happy” husband used the names Pam Oliver and Eddie Hennessy to conceal questionable financial transactions with “67” credit cards.



Not only that, but the four-degree-holding doctorate is also addressing being at odds with the Grande Dame, Karen Huger, revealing she felt “stung” by the recently released Potomac Premier.

Dr. Wendy Osefo clears the air about the credit card allegations and alleged fraud aliases.

Wendy and Eddie were thrust into the spotlight last year when their names surfaced in a high-profile fraud investigation. A 2025 report from The Blast alleged that prosecutors discovered 67 credit cards in the couple’s name following Wendy and Eddie’s fraud arrest and claimed they had “very little money.” Court documents obtained by The Baltimore Banner further stated that 40 of those cards were tied to various company names and that the couple used the aliases “Pam Oliver” and “Eddie Hennessy” to conceal their identities during financial transactions.

However, Wendy firmly denies those claims in the upcoming episode.

“My legal counsel responded to that in court and corrected that narrative. Those aliases were only used for package and deliveries. There are no aliases in which were used for any financial institution. And that narrative was corrected,” she said.

When it came to reports suggesting the couple was facing significant financial hardship, Wendy declined to elaborate, telling host Andy Cohen:

“I respect the legal system. If that is their opinion, then that is their opinion.”

And when asked about accusations that she was attempting to “keep up” with the wealth and success of her co-stars, she added:

“I don’t respond. People can have their narrative that’s on them,” said Wendy.

The couple has remained under scrutiny since authorities accused them of attempting to stage an April 2024 burglary at their Finksburg, Md., home. They reported approximately $450,000 worth of designer handbags and jewelry stolen while vacationing in Jamaica. Investigators later alleged that several of the items reported as stolen had previously been returned for refunds. Wendy and Eddie were arrested in October 2025 on fraud charges and later released on bond.

Dr. Wendy Osefo also calls out Karen Huger for betraying her during the RHOP reunion.

Tensions escalated further during the reunion when Wendy confronted Karen, saying she felt “stung” by being excluded from a heartfelt video message played during the season 9 reunion. In the pre-recorded clip, taped by Karen while in rehab, the star thanked RHOP castmates Gizelle Bryant, Keiarna Stewart, Jassi Rideaux, Candiace Dillard Bassett, and Andy Cohen for their support, amid her 2024 DUI case and subsequent conviction.

Wendy expressed disappointment over the omission, saying she believed she had supported Karen through her legal troubles. Karen quickly fired back, claiming their friendship fractured when Wendy aligned herself with her rival, Stacey Rusch.

Karen addressed the rift directly:

“I think that it’s important to deal in reality, even though we’re on a show, let’s be honest. You and I became distant because I feel betrayed by you. I just felt like you betrayed me. When you went over to Stacy.”

On a 2024 episode of RHOP, Stacey alleged that Karen referred to Wendy as “self-absorbed” and claimed Wendy would never be friends with Rusch because she “wasn’t a girl’s girl.”

Wendy immediately countered that she had every reason to feel hurt, alleging that Karen once called her mother “a witch” during a heated exchange shortly before her 40th birthday, although it appears that Karen was just repeating comments others made.

With tensions still simmering, it’s clear there’s unresolved drama between these two.

Will you be tuning in to watch part three of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion?

