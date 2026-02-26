PlayVS and Urban One Form HBCU Gaming Partnership

Source: iOne / Urban One

On Thursday (February 26), the groundbreaking scholastic esports platform PlayVS announced a new partnership with Urban One to create a gaming community dedicated for use at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) nationwide.

The partnership is set for three years, and will create a home for esports within the HBCU network with long-term infrastructure in the PlayVS College League for students in the network to have continued access to collegiate esports opportunities as well as participation in the league’s competitions.

The program will begin with a period of outreach to HBCUs beginning in the spring of 2026, also initiating connections between K-12 programs to educate them about collegiate esports opportunities. Registration is set to begin in the fall of 2026.

That outreach will continue throughout the summer. In the fall, participating HBCUs will compete in events focused on their institutions within the PlayVS College League. The National HBCU Esports Community will formally launch in the spring of 2027.