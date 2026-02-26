Iman Shumpert Reacts To 'Good Friend' Kayla Nicole's Reveal That He Once Dumped Her For Teyana Taylor—'I Wasn't Offended'

Kayla Nicole publicly shared details about her split from Shumpert, who was dating Teyana Taylor.

Shumpert took the revelation in stride, stating he doesn't care and is focused on seeing his kids.

Kayla reached out to Shumpert, who appreciated her honesty and saw the story as a funny anecdote.

Iman Shumpert has no hard feelings for Kayla Nicole after “speaking her truth” about their split.

Source: Amy Sussman / Kevin Winter

Back in October of 2024, Kayla Nicole spilled some old tea about her break from retired the NBA player.

The reveal happened when Nicole joined Angel Reese on her podcast, Unapologetically Angel. During their conversation, Kayla told a story about when a guy she was dealing with dumped her for a “singer/actress,” who she then dressed up as them for Halloween and posted it on Instagram.

Kayla also said that she had moved to New York to be with the mystery man and was heartbroken when she found out the truth.

“So I was dating a guy, and he dumped me through a text message. And he dumped me for this singer/actress who was famous at the time. He dumped me for her. Lied about it for months then popped out with her and it became this public thing,” she said at the time.

While Kayla was trying to remain vague when telling the story, social media warriors were quick to find the old Instagram post, confirming her story was about Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor.

Soon after, the singer took to Instagram Stories with a clip of Left Eye saying, “And everyone, get ready to do your math,” alluding to the allegation that Shumpert was simultaneously dealing with both of them. According to TheShadeRoom, Taylor began dating Shumpert in 2013, and they popped out on Instagram in 2014.

In a now-deleted comment on TheShadeRoom’s post, Taylor reacted further, putting Kayla and her story on blast because she felt the influencer was being shady.

“She pulled the Black card when it came to Taylor Swift, but in the same circle, turned around and tried to bully the Black woman that was married to her situationship she claimed ‘dumped her’ for me,” she wrote. “Dressing up like me for what? Crazy part about all this is, I actually showed love under her pic when she posted it. Like I did the other 3736262626 people that dressed up as me for Halloween. Whole time I ain’t even know she was being shady. Now I do. so in that case petty panties on. I had my lil fun I said what the f**k I said & now I’m done and headed back to set.”

In the time since this reveal, Iman Shumpert has stayed silent over the situation—until now.

In a new interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, he revealed his real thoughts, giving Kayla a lot of grace over the situation.

“I’ve been kinda taking advantage of it, a little bit, ’cause everybody been walking on pins and needles…I don’t care that much,” the former baller revealed.

“I don’t know why she brought it up, honestly, but me and Kay are good friends,” he continued. “It’s not like a thing where I’m finna be mad at her because she did that. She low key was just speaking her truth. It was a funny story honestly…I don’t know why she did it. Some of that stuff, it’s just like, that be for the girls…I’m not a female, so I don’t know. I wasn’t offended.”

Shumpert went on to add that Nicole reached out to him after the incident, which was something he appreciated about the whole situation.

“She hit me up, and that’s what I do appreciate about Kay. She hit me up and was like, ‘I’m so sorry. I wasn’t thinking. I’m trying to tell a funny story on the spot, I did not mean to do that.’ And I was like, ‘Honestly, G, everything’s all over the place, who cares,'” he said.

When Sharpe pried further, confirming that Shumpert was “cool” with what Nicole revealed, the former NBA player insisted he only cares about one thing.

“Long as I can see my kids everyday I really don’t care,” he said.

Now that the dust has settled, it seems like all parties have moved on!

