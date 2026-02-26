Listen Live
SouthPark Mall announces plans to add five new stores

Published on February 26, 2026

SouthPark Mall announced Tuesday that five new stores will open at the Charlotte shopping center this year, with the retail expansion expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

According to WBTV, among the additions is TileBar, a design-focused wall and floor tile retailer, opening at The Village in SouthPark. Suitsupply will open next to Belk, while Garage will debut near the Dining Pavilion.

In the Luxury Wing, Swiss watchmakers IWC Schaffhausen, Panerai and Jaeger-LeCoultre will share a multi-brand space. Arhaus will open between Michael Kors and Coach.

