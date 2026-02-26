Charlotte FC Offering $26 Tickets this season

Isaiah Vazquez

With 2026 shaping up as a landmark year for soccer in the United States, Charlotte FC is marking the moment with a special $26 ticket offer for the 2026 season.

The club announced the $26 tickets will be available for every match, giving fans an affordable way to be part of the celebration. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the box office at Bank of America Stadium.

Season five at The Fortress kicks off March 7 at 7:30 p.m., when The Crown hosts Austin FC.

