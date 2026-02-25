Chris Bosh Says He "Woke Up Covered In My Own Blood" As He Details Recent Health Scare

Source: Steve Marcus / Getty

Chris Bosh went on social media to alert his followers to a recent medical scare.

In a video captioned “Some things change you overnight. I wrote about my experience,” Bosh is seen sitting in his car, saying he woke up covered in his own blood.

“It was crazy, it was fast, it was instant. There was no warning. I didn’t have any time to prepare for it,” he begins.

In a more detailed account on his The Last Chip Substack, he says he was getting ready to go to dinner with his wife when it happened.

“A numbing sensation shot down my left leg, that sharp, electric feeling you get when you bump your funny bone. Before I knew it, I was on the floor,” he writes.

Bosh wouldn’t get into specifics of what happened, but points to the severity of the situation by showing off his blackened eyes.

The next thing he remembers is waking up in his own blood and his wife calling 911. He said he tried to move his body, but “it didn’t respond.”

Now that he survived his health scare, it’s given him a new lease on life, and he advises other people to stop waiting and step out on faith. Whether it be going for a promotion, trying out for a team, going on vacation, or starting a business, Bosh says you should go for it.

“It was a scary thing, and it came fast,” Bosh said. “It made me really have a different outlook on life, and how things go, what we do for ourselves, what we do for our family, and how we live our lives.”

“Don’t wait, just do it,” he said.

“After coming back from the darkness, there was no euphoric clarity,” he writes. “No life montage flashing before my eyes. No voice in my ear telling me it’ll be ok and what to do next. Just the gratitude for still being alive, and a newfound, sobering awareness of how everything actually is.”

Health problems forced Bosh to retire in his prime. In 2015, he was rushed to the hospital after complaining of chest pain, and he was diagnosed with pulmonary embolism, or blood clots in his lungs. He was put on blood thinners, which made playing basketball complicated, and another blood clot was found in his leg the following year.

With doctors against his return and him ultimately failing his physical to rejoin the Miami Heat, he effectively retired.

