Meet Joseph H. Smith, Who Patents Early Lawn Sprinkler

Source: fotokostic / Getty

Everyone loves the look of a lush, green lawn in the spring and summer. Whether it’s for backyard barbecues, family gatherings, or simply pulling into your driveway and admiring a well-kept yard, healthy grass has become a symbol of pride for many homeowners. Of course, maintaining that vibrant lawn requires one simple but essential ingredient: water.

What many people don’t realize is that the convenience of modern lawn sprinklers can be traced back to an important innovation by Joseph H. Smith, an African American inventor who helped revolutionize lawn care in the late 19th century. On May 4, 1897, Smith was granted U.S. Patent #581,785 for his rotary-head lawn sprinkler. His invention featured a spinning head that distributed water in multiple directions, providing more even coverage across lawns and gardens.

Before this advancement, watering large outdoor spaces often meant manually dragging hoses from one area to another, a time-consuming and physically demanding task. Smith’s rotating design made irrigation more efficient and far less labor-intensive. The sprinkler could cover broader areas without constant adjustment, saving both time and effort.

Smith continued refining his idea and secured additional improvements to his design in 1898, further enhancing its functionality. His innovation laid the groundwork for the automated sprinkler systems many homeowners rely on today.