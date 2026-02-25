Listen Live
Close
Local

Charlotte Residents Demand Answers Over High Gas Costs

Published on February 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
A miniature oil pump against the background of 10,000 Kazakhstani tenge and 100 US dollar bills.
Max Zolotukhin


As colder weather settles back over the Charlotte area, some residents say the cost of staying warm is climbing fast. According to WCNC Charlotte, customers of Piedmont Natural Gas said their latest bills show sharp increases compared with previous winters. Layla Masoudi said she was stunned by the jump. Others have posted on social media, sharing images of statements that appear to have doubled, with some topping $800. HVAC professionals recommend conserving energy by sealing doors and windows, replacing air filters, closing drapes to hold in heat and lowering the thermostat slightly to reduce monthly heating costs.

Click here to read the full story

More from 105.3 RnB
Buy Tickets!
We Them Ones Tour - charlotte

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close