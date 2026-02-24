Patrick Beverley Avoids "Family Violence" Charges Over Allegedly Assaulting His Sister

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

Patrick Beverley can officially start to clear his name.

The former basketball player has been cleared of one felony charge of assault on a family/household member, impeding breath/circulation, which he was facing after he got into a confrontation with his little sister back in November.

According to TMZ, his case was heard before a grand jury in Fort Bend County, Texas, and he was no-billed, meaning there was insufficient evidence to proceed with the case, so all charges were dropped.

His attorneys, Rusty Hardin and Letitia Quinones-Hollins, promised this would always be the outcome and are happy that Beverley can clear his name and move on.

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Patrick wants everyone to know that he would never do anything to harm his sister and that he is very grateful that the grand jury has recognized that with their no-bill. He is thankful for all who prayed for him and supported him during this time. He is glad that the process was allowed to work as it did, and his hope is that with these charges behind him now, his name and reputation will be restored.”

Beverley has released a statement since the charges were dropped.

“I am deeply grateful for all thoughts and prayers for the family,” he wrote on X. “We must continue to protect our children, especially our young girls. This ordeal has truly made our family stronger. Thank you for your continued support and prayers.”

Beverley was arrested November 14 after his 15-year-old sister said he got so upset that she was hanging out with her boyfriend that he grabbed her by the neck and picked her up off the floor, which she alleges left her unable to breathe for “20 to 30 seconds.”

The police report accused him of standing on top of her and punching her “approximately one time on her left eye with a closed fist” before commenting that “he will be the family relative to kill her.”

At the time, Beverley released a statement, warning people not to believe the initial report.

“Patrick Beverley has no criminal record. He cares deeply about his little sister – a young lady, a minor. Given that, when he unexpectedly found her alone in the home with an 18-year-old man in the middle of the night, he was understandably concerned, as any brother would be about his sister. However, we don’t believe what followed happened the way it’s been described and we look forward to the opportunity to address that in court.”

See social media’s reaction to Beverley avoiding all charges in the “family violence” incident.