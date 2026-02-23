Listen Live
South Carolina Golfer Claims First PGA Tour Victory

Published on February 23, 2026

The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Final Round
Ben Jared

A professional golfer from South Carolina captured his first PGA Tour title over the weekend.

Jacob Bridgeman, a native of Inman and a former Clemson University standout, won the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in California. The event featured a stacked field, with several of the world’s top-ranked players in contention, per WBTV.

Bridgeman finished at 18-under-par, edging Kurt Kitayama and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy by one stroke. Among those finishing in the top 12 were Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth.

Bridgeman carried a six-shot advantage over McIlroy into Sunday’s final round but saw the cushion shrink after shooting 1-over for the day. He sealed the victory with a clutch par putt on the 18th hole, holding off a late charge to secure the breakthrough win.

