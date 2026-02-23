LaMelo Ball hits 10 3s, scores 37 as Hornets rout Wizards

Scott Taetsch

LaMelo Ball knocked down a career-high 10 3-pointers and scored 37 points as the Charlotte Hornets rolled past the Washington Wizards 129-112 on Sunday night to complete a four-game season sweep.

Ball went 10 of 15 from beyond the arc, according to WBTV. Kon Knueppel added 28 points and Brandon Miller finished with 22. Charlotte broke the game open in the third quarter, hitting 12 of 14 3s, and ended 25 of 46 from long range.

Bilal Coulibaly scored 17 points for Washington, which fell to 16-40 and missed a chance at its first three-game winning streak since February 2025.

