Reddick wins Atlanta, Jordan gets 2nd straight Cup victory

Icon Sportswire

Winning has become routine for Michael Jordan in NASCAR, both on and off the track.

For the second straight Sunday to open the season, Jordan celebrated in victory lane with 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick, this time after a thrilling race at EchoPark Speedway. According to WBTV, the win follows Reddick’s triumph in the Daytona 500 last week.

Jordan’s team now holds the top two spots in the Cup Series standings with Reddick and Bubba Wallace. Off the track, Jordan also scored a significant victory in December, settling a federal antitrust lawsuit with NASCAR that secured the organization’s long-term future.

To read the full story, click here