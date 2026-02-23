Fire that killed NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin’s father ruled accidental

Icon Sportswire

A house fire in Gaston County that killed the father of Denny Hamlin has been ruled accidental, officials said Friday.

According to WBTV, authorities said the blaze broke out Feb. 20 at a home on Blacksnake Drive, killing Dennis Hamlin and seriously injuring his wife, Mary Lou Hamlin. She was hospitalized following the fire.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental, though the exact cause has not yet been identified. Officials said the estimated property loss exceeds $775,000.

Click here to read the full story