Restaurants Face Claims of Passing Off Imported Shrimp

Published on February 22, 2026

Restaurants in Charleston and across South Carolina’s Lowcountry are accused of mislabeling imported shrimp as American wild-caught, frustrating local shrimpers who cite a lack of transparency. According to WCCB, Seed Consulting retested 22 restaurants Feb. 10–11 as part of a multi-state investigation into seafood labeling. Of those, five — about 23% — were confirmed to be serving authentic American wild-caught shrimp. Among the 17 that were not, nine verbally claimed their shrimp was domestic, though genetic testing indicated otherwise. Last year, testing found only 9% of 44 sampled restaurants were serving genuine American wild-caught shrimp.

