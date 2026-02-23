Winter Weather Making a Return

Anadolu

After record warmth Friday in Charlotte, the groundhog did see its shadow this year and winter is set to make a swift return across the region. Showers are expected late tonight and into Sunday morning, with temperatures in the 40s across the Foothills and Piedmont and below freezing in the High Country, where snow will develop by afternoon. According to WCCB, winter weather advisories are posted for Ashe County and Watauga County, while Avery County is under a winter storm warning. Several inches of snow are possible in higher elevations. Highs will tumble into the 40s Monday before milder 60s return by midweek.

