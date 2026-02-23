TSA PreCheck Stays Open Amid Shutdown, Storm

ROBYN BECK

The Transportation Security Administration said Sunday that its TSA PreCheck program will remain operational despite an earlier announcement from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that airport security services would be suspended during the partial government shutdown. According to WCCB, it remains unclear whether Global Entry, run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, will be affected. The shutdown began Feb. 14 amid a funding dispute between Democrats and the White House over immigration policy. The uncertainty comes as a major winter storm approaches the East Coast, forcing widespread cancellations at John F. Kennedy International Airport and other major airports.

To read the full story, click here