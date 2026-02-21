Listen Live
Did you know February is recognized as National Chocolate Month?

Published on February 21, 2026

assorted gourmet chocolate pralines and truffles artistically arranged in a studio flatlay on a vivid cobalt-blue background, highlighting glossy ganache, textured shells, nuts, sprinkles and creamy f
Yaraslava Melchanka

February is recognized as National Chocolate Month, a celebration of one of the world’s most popular sweets and its long history.

The observance is believed to have begun in the United States in the early 2000s, promoted by confectioners and trade groups to highlight chocolate’s cultural and economic impact. The month also coincides with increased chocolate sales around Valentine’s Day.

Chocolate traces its roots to ancient Mesoamerican civilizations, which first cultivated cacao for drinks and rituals. Today, Americans enjoy billions of dollars in chocolate sales annually. Supporters say National Chocolate Month encourages appreciation of chocolate’s history, craftsmanship and role in holidays and everyday treats alike.

