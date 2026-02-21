Presidents Day Observed Nationwide; Schools, Offices Closed

Anatolii Kovalov

Americans observed Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 16, honoring the nation’s commanders in chief and the legacy of leaders such as George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

The federal holiday, officially known as Washington’s Birthday, was established to recognize Washington’s Feb. 22 birthday but has come to celebrate all U.S. presidents. It is observed on the third Monday in February.

Government offices, banks and many businesses were closed for the day. Many workers had the day off, and schools in numerous districts were not in session, giving students and families a long winter weekend.