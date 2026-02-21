Random Acts of Kindness Day Encourages Generosity

Jacob Wackerhausen

Random Acts of Kindness Day was observed Tuesday, Feb. 17, as communities across the country marked the annual celebration of generosity and goodwill.

The movement began in 1995 in New Zealand, launched by the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation to encourage small, thoughtful gestures that can have a big impact. The day has since grown into a global effort observed in schools, workplaces and neighborhoods.

Supporters say the occasion represents the power of simple acts — paying for a stranger’s coffee, writing thank-you notes or volunteering — to strengthen connections and improve well-being. Organizers hope the spirit of kindness extends beyond a single day and inspires year-round compassion.