Caleb Williams "Gives No F-cks" About People Hating On His Painted Nails

He’s been painting his nails for years and shows them off in pregame, and they’re pretty noticeable when he’s gripping the pigskin mid-game. Now he’s finally opened up about all the flak he gets for it during his appearance on Las Vegas Raider Maxx Crosby’s The Rush Podcast with Maxx Crosby podcast around the 55-minute mark.

Ever since winning the 2022 Heisman Trophy and being the Chicago Bears ‘ No.1 pick in the 2024 draft, critics have meticulously looked for something to critique young quarterback Caleb Williams for, so they’ve resorted to something superficial. His nails.

Williams’ affinity for manicures dates back to when he went to a nail salon with a girlfriend a while back, and she suggested he join her, to which he responded, “F-ck it. Why not?”

Suddenly, it became a habit, and his mother, a nail tech, cemented it into his routine, as he saw it as a way to express himself and work around league rules.

“It’s something I do as a motivational thing,” he explains. “Now I do supportive things like the suicide prevention [phone] number, breast cancer awareness. It’s just like pink cleats and a pink headband and things like that. It’s just gel on my nails. People feel a certain way about it in a masculine sport. And I give no f-cks. I could care less. I’m going to keep doing it. It’s unique to me.”

He admits he’s aware it’s a turn-off to some people, and he likes that it gets under their skin.

“I enjoy trolling. I do,” he said while laughing.

It’s annoying, perhaps no one more than Lil Wayne, when his Green Bay Packers lost to Williams’ Bears in the playoffs earlier this year.

Wayne was embarrassed because his team lost to “nigga w purple nails,” adding, “we fkn suk bear azz! Bare ass!!! We don’t deserve to be in the playoffs. Straight like that.”

