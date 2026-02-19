MÅD HÅTTĒR HØG₩ÅŠH: ÑÏÑĒ-TÏMĒ FÅTHĒR ÇÅM ÑĒ₩TØÑ ÇŁÅÏMŠ ₩ØMĒÑ ŁØŠĒ THĒÏR VÅŁŪĒ ÅŠ THĒ¥ HÅVĒ MØRĒ ÇHÏŁDRĒÑ

Newton claims a woman's value decreases the more children she has.

Newton believes men should accept a woman's children from previous relationships.

Newton insists he cannot be platonic friends with attractive women.

Cam Newton is raising eyebrows again with his MÅD HÅTTĒR HØG₩ÅŠH, and this time, he’s tying women’s worth to the number of children they’ve had.

In his latest installment of egregious misogyny, the former NFL quarterback claimed that “women’s value gets lower the more children that they have.” The comment from Newton–who is a father of nine–happened during an appearance on the It’s Giving podcast, hosted by Sarah Fontenot.

The questionable comment from Cam came after Fontenot asked if he feels like “women’s value gets lowered when they have multiple children by multiple men,” to which Newton answered in the affirmative. Newton has four children with ex-fiancée Kia Proctor, who also has a child from a previous relationship. The NFL alum also has two children with ex LaReina Shaw and two children with Jasmin Brown, his current girlfriend. Their youngest son was born in October.

However, Cam did note the importance of accepting children who come with a relationship. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback recalled telling one of the mothers of his children that if the next man she dates isn’t willing to love her five children, he’s not the one.

“But like I was telling her, I was like, ‘Yo, the guy that you’re dating or will date ain’t willing to love on these five children that you have, that ain’t the guy for you. Because when I came into your life, I was willing to accept you and whatever you had,” Newton said on the podcast. “There are guys that’s out there that’s just going to say, ‘Them ain’t my kids, I want you.'”

In his conversation with Fontenot, Newton added that some men only want to date a woman without caring for her children, acknowledging “that ain’t how it work.”

These comments from Cam come shortly after he made another remark that had fans rolling their eyes, including his former BET co-host,t Ashley Nicole Moss. When asked if he had any friendships with women, the former football star seemed offended, insisting that no relationship with women is platonic for him.

“I’m not about to be around no woman platonically,” he said on his Funky Friday podcast. “Because I’m not about to play them type of games.”

“I don’t have no attractive woman that I’m cool with that I do not have plans on stabbing,” he added.

Moss, who co-hosted 106 & Sports with him, responded to the clip online, writing: “Wellllll damn … this is awkward lol.”

