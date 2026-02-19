LaMelo Ball involved in Uptown Charlotte car accident

Source: David Jensen / Getty

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was involved in a two-car crash in Uptown Charlotte on Wednesday that left one person with minor injuries.

The collision happened shortly before 5 p.m. at an intersection near Trade and Tryon streets.

Witnesses told WSOC-TV that Ball was driving a custom 2022 GMC Hummer EV west on Trade Street and attempted a left turn onto one-way Tryon Street when his vehicle struck a gray Kia traveling east.

Witnesses said Ball got out of the Hummer, appeared to have no injuries, and left the scene in a Lamborghini. The Hummer was later towed after a front wheel was missing.

Medic officials said one person was treated for minor injuries. Authorities have not confirmed the cause of the crash or officially identified those involved.

The incident follows a separate civil lawsuit filed in 2024, in which a woman alleged Ball hit her son with a vehicle near the Spectrum Center in 2023.

The woman’s son was among other fans that swarmed Ball’s car as he stopped at a traffic light on outside of the arena. She claims Ball drove off in a “grossly negligent and reckless manner.” In doing so, ran over her son’s foot.

That case remains pending, and no criminal charges were filed.

