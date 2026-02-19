V-Day Celebrated Saturday, Honoring Centuries-Old Tradition of Love
Couples across the United States and around the world celebrated Valentine’s Day last Saturday with flowers, chocolates and candlelit dinners, continuing a tradition that dates back centuries. The holiday traces its origins to the ancient Roman festival of Lupercalia and later to legends surrounding Saint Valentine, a priest said to have defied the Roman Empire by performing secret marriages. Over time, the day evolved into a celebration of romantic love. Today, Valentine’s Day is marked by the exchange of cards, gifts and expressions of affection, boosting retail sales and spotlighting themes of love and friendship.
More from 105.3 RnB