V-Day Celebrated Saturday, Honoring Centuries-Old Tradition of Love

Couples across the United States and around the world celebrated Valentine’s Day last Saturday with flowers, chocolates and candlelit dinners, continuing a tradition that dates back centuries. The holiday traces its origins to the ancient Roman festival of Lupercalia and later to legends surrounding Saint Valentine, a priest said to have defied the Roman Empire by performing secret marriages. Over time, the day evolved into a celebration of romantic love. Today, Valentine’s Day is marked by the exchange of cards, gifts and expressions of affection, boosting retail sales and spotlighting themes of love and friendship.