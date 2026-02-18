Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 18, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” delivering the stories that matter most to our community. From the halls of power in Washington to the streets of Las Vegas, staying informed is the first step toward empowerment. This segment highlights critical updates that impact our political future, our history, and the safety of our children, reminding us that our voice and our vigilance have never been more important.

Here is a breakdown of the headlines making waves right now.

✕

Preserving Our History: Restoring the Stories That Matter

On the frontlines of preserving our history, a significant legal victory has occurred in Florida. U.S. District Judge Cynthia Roof has ordered the National Park Service to restore slavery exhibits at the President’s House in Philadelphia. The administration’s attempt to remove these crucial historical truths was compared by the judge to the erasure of history seen in George Orwell’s 1984. This ruling pushes back against executive orders that threaten to sanitize national landmarks. It serves as a reminder that we cannot allow the painful but necessary chapters of our ancestors’ stories to be hidden away.