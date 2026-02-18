Listen Live
Pop Culture

Elmiene Talks New Single “Reclusive” and Upcoming Album with Olympia D

An inside look at his upcoming album Sounds For Someone, dropping March 27

Published on February 18, 2026

Elmiene Interview
R&B rising star Elmiene stopped by The Olympia D Show to talk about his new single “Reclusive” and gave us an inside look at his upcoming album Sounds For Someone, dropping March 27.

During the conversation, he opened up about the intention behind “Reclusive,” describing it as a reflection of his personality and creative process — intimate, introspective, and intentionally mysterious.

Elmiene shared that the full project is designed to feel personal yet open to interpretation, allowing listeners to find themselves within the music.

He also revealed that two additional singles will be released ahead of the album, giving fans more layers of the story before the full body of work arrives.

Above all, Elmiene made it clear that he isn’t chasing trends — he wants his artistry to feel timeless, soulful, and a little elusive, letting the music speak louder than the noise.

WATCH:

