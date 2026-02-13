Jill Scott reveals what fans can expect from new album release

Scott's new album 'To Whom This May Concern' emphasizes live bass instrumentation to convey emotion.

Raising her 16-year-old son has been a meaningful chapter, inspiring her creative process.

Scott opened up about emotional vulnerability in acting roles, hinting at possible 'Why Did I Get Married?' sequel.

Jill Scott is back with new music and plenty to celebrate. The three-time Grammy Award-winning singer, poet, and actress recently joined The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to talk about her long-awaited album To Whom This May Concern, which officially dropped Friday the 13th.

During the conversation, Scott reflected on her journey over the past decade, balancing motherhood with her creative life while working on what she describes as a deeply intentional project. She shared that her 16-year-old son continues to inspire her daily and that raising him while creating new music has been one of the most meaningful chapters of her life.

“I’ve been working on this album and raising my boy,” she said. “He’s extraordinary. I love him to death and like him a lot too.”

Fans have waited nearly ten years for a new full-length project from Scott, and she says the wait was worth it. The album features 19 tracks and places a strong emphasis on live musicianship, particularly bass instrumentation, something she says plays a major emotional role throughout the record.

“This album features the bass on every song,” Scott explained. “It can really express emotion through the instrument, and I love that.”

She also revealed several collaborations on the project, including appearances from Too $hort, Tierra Whack, and JID. Each collaboration was intentional, with Scott choosing artists who could help bring specific ideas and energy to life. One standout track for her personally is “Precious,” which she described as haunting, sexy, and empowering all at once.

Beyond music, Scott opened up about her acting career, including her experience filming Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?. She acknowledged that certain scenes required emotional vulnerability and said while some directing choices were difficult at the time, they ultimately contributed to the film’s impact.

Scott also hinted at a possible continuation of the beloved film series, suggesting that a third installment could be on the horizon, potentially arriving as soon as this summer.

When asked why so many women connect deeply with her music, Scott credited her willingness to write from personal experience and real-life emotions.

“I have to live life in order to write,” she said. “That’s what art is — pouring humanity into music.”

Now more than two decades into her career, Scott says she’s still evolving creatively and personally. She views To Whom This May Concern as another chapter in her growth, describing herself as “blossoming” and continuing to learn more about her voice and purpose.

The new album is now available on all major streaming platforms, and Scott plans to hit the road soon to bring the music to fans live.

