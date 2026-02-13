Sweetly Smitten! Celebs Celebrating Their First Valentine’s Day Together

1 of 4 ❯ ❮

of 4

Source: Raymond Hall/GC Images / Raymond Hall/GC Images Love is in the air! With Valentine’s Day just days away, several celebrity couples are preparing to celebrate the romantic holiday together for the very first time. From Kim Kardashian and British racing champion Lewis Hamilton to the certified “Hot Girl” herself, Megan Thee Stallion, and NBA star Klay Thompson, these duos are stepping into their first Valentine’s Day as official couples, and no doubt planning a few sweet surprises for each other along the way. From longtime friendships turned romance to flirty first meetings, here’s a look at how these duos fell for each other and what they’ve shared about one another. Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton

For Kim Kardashian and Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, this Valentine’s Day carries a little extra sparkle. The pair are enjoying their first romantic season together since taking their relationship public, a natural evolution of a connection that’s been years in the making. Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Kim and Lewis have known each other for over a decade, first moving in similar circles at major events and award shows as far back as 2014. According to PEOPLE, they initially met in September of that year at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London. At the time, Kim was married to Kanye West, while Lewis was in a long-term relationship with Nicole Scherzinger. The SKIMS founder was photographed greeting the British racing star with a friendly kiss on the cheek. They were later seen together at the Magazine Innovator Awards in 2021 and again at Pharrell Williams’ debut show as Louis Vuitton’s menswear creative director in 2023. A source told PEOPLE that “there’s a comfort level” between the reality star and the British racer given they’ve “known each other for years.” Earlier this month, TMZ obtained video of the pair arriving at a Paris hotel after stepping out of the same SUV. According to the outlet, they had reportedly flown in together from the United Kingdom on a private jet. A source later confirmed to PEOPLE that the mogul and the F1 driver shared a “romantic meetup” in the French capital. Their longtime friendship appears to have paved the way for something deeper, as they’ve recently been spending more intentional time together, recently attending Super Bowl LX side by side on Feb. 8. Following the big game, an insider told PEOPLE that Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton “ended up spending time together in the same suite as a big group of friends.” “It wasn’t a formal date, more like a relaxed friends-focused setting,” they continued. “Kim liked having a little one-on-one time with him too. They have plans to see each other again soon.” The source also explained that Kardashian’s world remains firmly rooted in Los Angeles and that she’s taking things slow. “She’s not thinking about the future right now, or putting any pressure on it,” they continued. “She’s just taking things moment by moment and seeing where it goes.” Another insider noted that while Kim Kardashian — who finalized her divorce from Kanye West in 2022 — has “gone on dates and met people over the years,” Lewis Hamilton is the “first guy she’s really into in a long time.” “She always liked him,” the insider added. “She’s excited about their romantic connection. […] He makes her feel safe and she genuinely enjoys spending time with him.” Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton make a cute couple.

Porsha Williams & Patrice “Sway” McKinney Porsha Williams and entrepreneur Patrice “Sway” McKinney are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day as a couple, and their love story proves that sometimes social media really does spark something real. According to Bravo, the two initially connected on Instagram more than eight years ago, casually liking one another’s posts before eventually exchanging messages. In a December 2025 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Porsha reflected on how it all began. “She and I had actually connected years and years and years ago on Instagram,” Porsha revealed. “I had seen her page and liked a couple of things, you know how you give a like here, and [there.] So we had a little communication on Instagram over eight years ago.” They eventually lost touch, and Sway later created a new Instagram account — one Porsha didn’t realize belonged to her. “Her page looked totally different, so I didn’t connect the two, but I was still connected to her and her spirit, so I was like, ‘Boom.’ Click another like. You know what I mean? And then we ended up connecting in the DMs, and kind of from there I met her with [my sister] Lauren [Williams], and we had some drinks, we had a good time.” From there, things moved offline. The pair quickly hit it off, spending holidays together and blending into each other’s family circles. Porsha described their Thanksgiving 2025 celebration as “bomb” and unforgettable. “When I tell you, we had a ball — we were karaoke-ing, playing games, eating good food. It just all felt good.” The couple made things Instagram official in December 2025 after Porsha previously hinted at dating a woman during an October appearance at Culture Con. Since then, they’ve embraced their relationship openly, though not without shutting down rumors. Fans recently speculated about a possible engagement after an AI-generated image surfaced showing Porsha wearing a massive diamond ring. Sway quickly addressed the buzz. “I am not engaged,” Sway stated with a laughing emoji on her Instagram story regarding the false photo, according to a screenshot obtained by Bravo.“Like, really, does that pic look like me? SMH, it’s clearly A.I. Lawd! Don’t believe everything you see people.” While there’s no ring yet, the housewife did happily say “yes” to being Sway’s Valentine this year after receiving a romantic delivery of roses and heart-shaped balloons. Porsha Williams previously called her relationship with Sway a “blessing.” “I think the best thing is when you find someone that you can see yourself in, and you guys match, and everything is comfortable, it’s warm,” Porsha told PEOPLE in 2025. She added, “You definitely want to be with someone warm who you can enjoy — and family. So I’m very blessed.”

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Megan Thee Stallion and NBA star Klay Thompson have quickly become one of entertainment’s most talked-about couples. Though they’ve kept certain details private, their romance has unfolded in full view of fans throughout 2025. Speculation first sparked when eagle-eyed followers noticed Klay Thompson in the background of a poolside photo Megan Thee Stallion posted on July 9, 2025. Just days later, on July 12, Thompson confirmed the relationship by sharing photos from a Bahamas getaway featuring the rapper. By July 16, they made their official red carpet debut at the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City. Since then, the two have been inseparable. Speaking to PEOPLE at the gala, Megan Thee Stallion teased details about their first encounter. “Oh, we met and it was such a meet cute it was like a f—— movie,” Megan told PEOPLE at the event, describing how they met. “I won’t tell you how and I won’t tell you when, but it was a movie.” Though Thompson has remained relatively reserved in interviews, his actions have spoken volumes. Their playful chemistry and visible support for each other’s careers regularly surface on social media. In November 2025, Megan showcased her cooking skills over Thanksgiving weekend, preparing a meal that reportedly earned high praise from Thompson’s parents, Mychal and his mom. That same month, Thompson shared a photo of Megan aboard a boat he sweetly named the “S.S. Stallion” in her honor. Most recently, Megan Thee Stallion pulled out all the stops for Klay Thompson’s 36th birthday on Feb. 8, throwing him a celebration he won’t soon forget. He later shared highlights from the event, writing, “Best birthday ever thanks to my baby. I’m still on cloud East 99,” alongside a photo of the couple holding hands during a romantic beachside lunch. https://www.instagram.com/p/DUoxvY8kivJ/?img_index=1 Its up and its stuck for Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson it appears!

Justin LaBoy & Coi Leray Justin LaBoy and Coi Leray are stepping into Valentine’s Day as a new couple, following months of playful energy and public flirtation. Rumors first began swirling in September 2025 after LaBoy posted a cozy photo of the two on his Instagram Stories captioned “My Coi.” That same month, Leray appeared on #RESPECTFULLY THE JUSTIN LABOY SHOW, where she admitted she was seeing someone. “I linked up with somebody that I actually think I like. I actually like [them] — not even I think — I actually like [them],” the Grammy-nominated artist said. She went on to explain that she tends to prefer low-key men. “I don’t like guys who do too much. You gotta dress, obviously. I like ugly n**gas. I don’t like pretty pretty pretty boys,” Leray explained. “You almost pretty, but because of how you act, you mad aggressive, so it kind of weighs out for you,” she playfully told LaBoy at the time. Shortly after, LaBoy shared a clip from the interview with the caption: “SHE BEEN MINE EVER SINCE ❤️ #Respectfully.” In November 2025, Leray made her feelings even clearer, posting a since-deleted video of the two together and writing, “I’m in love, y’all, [not gonna lie].” In the clip, LaBoy called their relationship a “blessing,” adding, “Thank you to every n**ga that ever fumbled you. God said, ‘Everybody gon’ drop her for you.’ It’s a blessing.” While the couple tends to keep much of their relationship private, their chemistry is undeniable. As they head into their first Valentine’s Day together, fans are watching closely to see how they celebrate, and what romantic surprises might be in store. Hopefully a fun Valentine’s Day gift, or two! The post Sweetly Smitten! Celebs Celebrating Their First Valentine’s Day Together appeared first on Bossip.