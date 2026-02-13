Listen Live
Shaun Jones at the Comedy Zone this Valentine’s Day Weekend

Published on February 13, 2026

Olympia D Interview with Comedian Shaun Jones
Stand-up comedian Shaun Jones will bring his high-energy act to The Comedy Zone this weekend for a series of performances timed with Valentine’s Day festivities.

Jones is scheduled to perform Friday at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. On Valentine’s Day Saturday, show times are set for 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., offering couples and comedy fans multiple chances to catch the show.

Known for his animated storytelling and crowd interaction, Jones has toured nationally and appeared on television comedy showcases. Tickets are available through the venue’s box office and website.

