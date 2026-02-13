Shaun Jones at the Comedy Zone this Valentine’s Day Weekend

Digital

Stand-up comedian Shaun Jones will bring his high-energy act to The Comedy Zone this weekend for a series of performances timed with Valentine’s Day festivities.

Jones is scheduled to perform Friday at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. On Valentine’s Day Saturday, show times are set for 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., offering couples and comedy fans multiple chances to catch the show.

Known for his animated storytelling and crowd interaction, Jones has toured nationally and appeared on television comedy showcases. Tickets are available through the venue’s box office and website.