J. Cole Hits Back With Legal Motion After Cam’ron Sues Him

According to Cam’ron, J. Cole owes him and never paid up.

Cam claims that he did a verse for Cole under the promise that the North Carolina rapper would return the favor and drop a verse on Cam’s next project. Cam alleges that the rapper never returned the favor, and the two discussed that instead of a verse, Cole could do an appearance on his hit podcast, It Is What It Is, with fellow rapper Ma$e.

Cole didn’t deliver on that alleged promise, so Cam took the hip-hop generation’s geriatric version of beef and filed a lawsuit claiming that Young Simba owes Cam for a feature on “Ready ’24.”

“Now, J. Cole has, by obligation, responded legally to the artist. The North Carolina rapper has asked the judge to consider the request for a complete dismissal of the case. According to filings made by Cole’s lawyers this week, it was stated that Cam’ron was never promised a podcast appearance (and certainly not as part of a deal made for ‘Ready’24.’) In fact, check out this excerpt from the filing,” Hip Hop N More reports.

“[Cam’ron] asked Cole to appear on his podcast, and he and Cole discussed the possibility of Cole appearing on plaintiff’s podcast, but no commitment was ever made by Cole to do so nor was there any agreement or condition related to ‘Ready ‘24’ to do so.”

The filings reportedly deny the claim that, in relation to Cam’s feature on “Ready’24,” he’d be given a verse on his project, considering that Cam didn’t just approve the feature; he benefited from its success. Cole’s response also notes that Cam began requesting other things outside the collaboration only after seeing the song’s success.

More specifically the filing notes, “It was only after the release of ‘Ready ‘24’ that he began to demand unreasonable conditions never agreed to by Cole, or an excessive fee inconsistent with industry standards for a featured performance.”

