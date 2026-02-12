Khloé Kardashian Recalls ‘Slapping’ Tristan Thompson Over THIS Romantic Gesture: ‘It Was Mortifying’

Khloé was uncomfortable with Tristan's romantic gesture, despite Giveon's professional performance.

Khloé and Tristan have maintained a co-parenting relationship despite their personal differences.

Despite past hurt, Khloé recognizes Tristan's role as the father of her children.

Khloé Kardashian is not one to put her feelings aside for a grand romantic gesture.

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

The reality star recalled opened up about a time when her ex-boyfriend surprised her with a serenade by Giveon during a recent episode of her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land. While the Good American founder enjoyed the R&B singer’s performance, she wasn’t happy with Tristan, who she had been dating on and off at the time following his infidelity.

“There was one time I was serenaded, and it was I think just a random day because I wasn’t expecting it,” Khloe said on the Valentine’s Day-themed episode of her podcast, which was released on Feb. 11. “This was years ago. Tatum wasn’t born. Yeah, it was just True.”

The Kardashians star shares daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 3, with Tristan.

After being instructed by her then-boyfriend to “come outside,” Kardashian recalled just how uncomfortable she felt while Giveon sang to her.

“Giveon wasn’t who he was now. And he is just singing,” she began. “I remember I hated Tristan and I was like, ‘Why are you doing this?’ And Giveon is pouring his heart out. And Tristan’s trying to sit next to me and I’m like, slapping him, and poor Giveon is still singing. It was mortifying.”

Khloé felt so awkward that she had to call in backup, getting on their daughter in an effort to help relieve some tension.

“I was like, ‘God, this guy is such a great singer. I love this guy.’ And I remember going inside to get True because I was like, ‘I just need like a third person to get [away from] Tristan,’” she explained. “I was so annoyed with Tristan.”

Despite her thoughts about the gesture at the time, Khloé now looks at the surprise with a good attitude, explaining, “It was so funny. Until this day, when I see Giveon he’ll be like, ‘Remember? If I could sing live for you two while you guys were fighting, [anything’s possible].’”

“Like, Giveon was so professional,” she continued. “He was so great. He didn’t break his song at all. He’s amazing, I love him. But how awkward for him? Poor guy, I love you, Giveon.”

Tristan made several attempts to repair his relationship with Khloé, but to no avail. The pair ultimately broke up for good in late 2021. Their final split came shortly after the NBA player welcomed son Theo, now 4, with Maralee Nichols–just as he and Khloé were preparing for Tatum’s arrival.

Despite being so hurt by her ex’s past actions, Khloé has maintained a good co-parenting relationship with Tristan. The former couple even live close to each other so that Tristan—who is also dad to son Prince Oliver, 9, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig—can be fully present for their children

“What I find so funny is that people are always like, ‘How do you let Tristan back in?’” Khloe said during an episode of her podcast back in November. “And I’m like, ‘Well, Tristan is not back in.’ He’s just the father of my kids, so he’s going to be around his kids and I’m really grateful that he is.”

The post Khloé Kardashian Recalls ‘Slapping’ Tristan Thompson Over THIS Romantic Gesture: ‘It Was Mortifying’ appeared first on Bossip.

Khloé Kardashian Recalls ‘Slapping’ Tristan Thompson Over THIS Romantic Gesture: ‘It Was Mortifying’ was originally published on bossip.com