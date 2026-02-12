Cardi B Kicks Off Her Little Miss Drama Tour With A Turbo-Charged 2-Hour Setlist For A Sold-Out California Crowd

Cardi B's 2-hour setlist features hits from her two albums, including energetic dancing and crowd interactions.

Cardi B has officially kicked off her Little Miss Drama Tour, playing two hours of hits for a sold out crowd in Palm Dessert, Calif.

A little over a month after warning fans not to expect Beyoncé-level production at her shows, Cardi B played the first night of her highly anticipated, first-ever headlining tour. She kicked things off with on Wednesday, Feb. 11, for a sold-out crowd at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., playing everything from Invasion of Privacy standouts to hits from her sophomore album, Am I the Drama?

Having canceled shows in the past, Cardi scared folks by announcing her latest pregnancy shortly after her Little Miss Drama tour dates—though she assured fans she was committed to putting on a good show. That, she did, as she packed as much as possible into her two-hour setlist, dancing onstage and addressing the crowd throughout the night with her signature humor.

“They thought I wasn’t gonna be sold out. What? Y’all was ready for my tour?!” she asked the crowd, per Billboard. “Let me hear Palm Springs right quick. This is the first crowd! First crowd, and it’s sold out! Bardi f***ing gang, mothaf***er.”

This marks Cardi’s first-ever solo arena tour and comes following her appearance on Saturday Night Live last month. Her SNL rendition of “Bodega Baddie” was transformed into a full salsa- and merengue-backed performance that made the crowd go wild.

As she performed a Latin-inspired portion of the show, the rapper playfully sang, “La Cucaracha” before scanning the arena and asking, “Any Guatemalans? Any Mexicans?”

She went on to do her best Selena impression, singing, “Como la floooooor,” before calling out ICE and making it clear that she’s not here for their presence.

“B***h! If ICE comes in here, we gon’ jump they asses,” she said, prompting unanimous applause. “I’ve got some bear mace in the back! They ain’t taking my fans, b***h!”

The rapper also shouted out her youngest child during the show, her first child with NFL player Stefon Diggs, whom she welcomed on Nov. 4, 2025. She was also seen backstage cradling her three-month old after the show, staring at him lovingly, proving the mother of four really can do it all.

Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour continues Thursday, Feb. 12, in Las Vegas, with 35 shows through April 18, including a hometown show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 25.

