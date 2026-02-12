Listen Live
Close
Local

October London is Coming to Charlotte

Published on February 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-SHOW
VALERIE MACON

R&B singer October London is set to perform in Charlotte on Saturday, May 2, at Ovens Auditorium. The show begins at 8 p.m. Grammy-winning artist Lalah Hathaway will also perform.

London, known for his smooth vocals and throwback soul sound, has gained attention for blending contemporary R&B with classic influences. Hathaway, an acclaimed singer-songwriter, brings a catalog of hits and a career spanning more than three decades.

Tickets for the Charlotte concert are currently available through Ticketmaster and Live Nation. Organizers encourage fans to purchase tickets in advance as demand is expected to be high.

More from 105.3 RnB
Buy Tickets!
We Them Ones Tour - charlotte

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close