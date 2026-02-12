October London is Coming to Charlotte

VALERIE MACON

R&B singer October London is set to perform in Charlotte on Saturday, May 2, at Ovens Auditorium. The show begins at 8 p.m. Grammy-winning artist Lalah Hathaway will also perform.

London, known for his smooth vocals and throwback soul sound, has gained attention for blending contemporary R&B with classic influences. Hathaway, an acclaimed singer-songwriter, brings a catalog of hits and a career spanning more than three decades.

Tickets for the Charlotte concert are currently available through Ticketmaster and Live Nation. Organizers encourage fans to purchase tickets in advance as demand is expected to be high.