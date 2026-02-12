February Marks Heart Health Awareness Month

AlexSecret

February is recognized nationwide as Heart Health Awareness Month, a time to spotlight the importance of cardiovascular health and disease prevention. Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health officials urge people to know their risk factors, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking and obesity. They recommend regular exercise, a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, and routine medical checkups. Communities across the country are hosting screenings and educational events throughout the month to encourage heart-healthy habits.